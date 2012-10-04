* Nordic spot price for Friday seen unchanged
* Front-quarter trades in a tight range
OSLO, Oct 4 Nordic spot power prices were
expected to remain steady as colder weather was likely to to
support consumption, while lower hydro inflows allow hydro power
producers to get better control of prices, analysts said on
Thursday.
The Nordic average day-ahead power price for
Friday's delivery was expected to remain steady at 32.6 euros a
megawatt-hour (MWh) on the Nordic power exchange Nord Pool Spot,
analysts at Point Carbon said.
Hydro inflows into Nordic water reservoirs and rivers were
expected to fall by 3,030 MW on Friday easing pressure on the
hydro power plants to generate electricity at low cost to avoid
overflooding.
Norway's 1,120 MW Sima, the second largest hydro power plant
in the Nordic countries, was producing at only 20 percent of
full capacity, Live Power Intelligence, which monitors real time
production output from Nordic power plants said.
Sweden's 1,400 MW Oskarshamn-3 reactor, the biggest in the
Nordic countries, is expected to be back to full capacity on
Friday after testing on Thursday.
Wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was expected to
remain steady, while the Nordic average temperature is
forecasted to fall by 1.4 degrees Celsius.
The day ahead-contract in the financial market was last
traded at 33 euros a MWh.
FORWARD PRICES
The contract for baseload (24 hours) power delivery in the
first quarter was trading down 5 cents to 41.35 euros a
MWh by 1000 GMT compared to Wednesday's close.
The contract has been trading in a tight range of 41.3 and
41.4 since the beginning of the week in a thin market.
"We see less activity due to Norwegian autumn holiday, that
also affects the trading," a Norway-based trader said.
"It's also hard to take a stand on one direction when
weather forecasts are mixed. Those two factors results in the
market going sideways," he added.
The Nordic region relies on hydroelectric power for more
than 50 percent of its power generation, and changes in
precipitation is an important factor in setting prices, but the
latest weather forecasts did not provide a clear trend.
The Nordic contract for baseload power delivery next year
was up by 5 cents to 37.30 euros a MWh.
Both European carbon, coal API2 2013 futures
, and Brent crude firmed on Thursday.
Brent crude rose over $109 per barrel as expectations that
Spain would seek a bailout and better U.S. data encouraged
investors back into riskier assets such as oil and commodities.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Keiron Henderson)