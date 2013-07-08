* Nordic system price seen at 32.6 euros a MWh

* Wetter weather expected next week

OSLO, July 8 The Nordic power contract for baseload power delivery next quarter eased on Monday morning as weather forecasts showed Atlantic lows bringing more rain to a region dependent on hydropower.

Nordic prices for baseload delivery during the fourth quarter eased by 35 cents to 37.25 euros a MWh by 0832 GMT compared to Friday's close.

"Prices are easing on a wetter weather outlook and we have a very good availability of nuclear power (from Sweden and Finland)," a Norway-based trader said.

Meteorologist Georg Muller said from the weekend onwards, the Nordics were to see more rain, especially in the west, but no major wet spell was expected.

"Currently it doesn't look like a prolonged cool or wet spell will evolve out of this," he added.

Point Carbon data showed precipitation expected to increase by 1.6 terawatt-hours (TWh) for the next ten days.

The Nordic market gets about half its electricity from hydropower plants, and wetter weather means higher supply, putting downward pressure on prices.

Further out on the curve, front-year prices were down 10 cents at 35.30 euros a MWh as both carbon and coal prices were steady.

The contract closed at 35.40 euros a MWh on Friday, a one-month high, on stronger coal prices.

As the Nordic power system is dominated by hydropower, which has close to zero short-run marginal costs of production, prices are normally set by the costs for European coal power plants.

Coal API2 year-ahead futures were trading at $86.72 a tonne, down 31 cents from Friday's close, while European carbon prices at 4.26 euros a tonne.

SPOT POWER

The Nordic average power price, or system price, set at an auction for delivery on Tuesday was expected to firm slightly to 32.60 euros a MWh compared with 32.12 for Monday, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

"Falling wind power output and rising consumption will give support to night prices and the morning peak, but later in the day wind power is expected to pick up substantially, putting pressure on afternoon prices," the analyst said.

Combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden is seen rising by an hourly average of 330 MW to 2,150 MW on Tuesday from Monday.

The day-ahead contract in the financial market was last quoted in a bid-ask spread of 31.50 euros and 32.55 euros a MWh. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Keiron Henderson)