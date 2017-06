OSLO, June 14 Output from the biggest Nordic nuclear power reactor, Oskarshamn-3, dropped more than expected during a planned test on Thursday, the plant said.

The plant on the eastern coast of Sweden said its output was reduced to 160 megawatts on Thursday afternoon, down from 1,400 MW before the planned test.

It had said in a previous message that the output was expected to drop to 1,000 MW during the test. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)