NOVO NORDISK
The Danish insulin producer is criticised in the British
Medican Journal for shortcomings in its research including lack
of a control group in some studies, daily Berlingske Tidende
said. The company says the criticism is without merit,
Berlingske said.
JYSKE BANK
Denmark's second biggest bank by market capitalisation,
could confirm a preliminary half-year loss of 209 million Danish
crowns ($34.6 million) given last month when reporting its
result for the period at around 0600 GMT on Tuesday.
Jyske Bank said in July that new, stricter rules on loan
impairments hit first-half pretax results by about 900 million
Danish crowns, knocking it into the red for the period.
TORM
The struggling Danish shippping company is expected to
publish quarterly results on Tuesday before 0700 GMT. The
company has for months tried to reach a deal with banks on its
$1.9 billion of debt following a sector slump now in its fourth
year, caused by a weak global economy, oversupply of vessels and
freight rates at loss-making levels.
TOPDANMARK
The Danish insurance group is expected to report a 4.2
percent drop in second-quarter pretax profit, hit by lower
results in both its life and non-life insurance units, a Reuters
survey of analysts showed.
Pretax profit was estimated to have fallen to 384 million
Danish crowns ($63.36 million) in the April-June quarter from
401 million in the second quarter last year, according to the
poll.
($1 = 6.0332 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)