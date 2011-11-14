HELSINKI Nov 14 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

DNO

Genel Energy group, formed by the combination of Vallares Plc and Turkey's Genel Enerji, sees the Norwegian oil firm DNO as a "natural partner" as it seeks to acquire assets, Genel's chief executive said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, DNO expects to increase crude output capacity at its Tawke oilfield in Iraq's northern Kurdish region to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2012 from the current capacity of 70,000 bpd, its CEO said in an interview on Sunday.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK, TORM

Maersk Tankers, the loss-making tanker shipping unit of the Danish oil and shipping group, is planning to buy existing tonnage in the market at favourable prices, business daily Borsen said. The unit is also looking to buy ships from struggling Danish peer Torm, Borsen reported.

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish insulin-maker is considering a stock exchange listing in China in the future to enable the company's Chinese staff to buy shares in the group, business daily Borsen reported.

KESKO

The Finnish retail and wholesale group said its sales in October, excluding the value added tax, amounted to 812.6 million euros ($1.1 billion), up 7.9 percent year-on-year.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.728 Euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)