HELSINKI Nov 15 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NKT HOLDING

The Danish industrial group is expected to report a 13.5 percent increase in core operational earnings for the third quarter, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

Operational earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were seen rising on average to 312 million Danish crowns ($56.9 million) in July-September from 275 million in the third quarter last year.

The group is due to report its third quarter results on Tuesday at 0700 GMT.

NORDEN

The Danish shipping company is expected to report a nearly 65 percent drop in operating profits for the third quarter, hurt by weak freight rates, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were estimated on average to have fallen to $15.9 million in July-September from $44.9 million in the third quarter last year.

The company is due to report its results on Tuesday at 0740 GMT.

TOPDANMARK

Denmark's second biggest insurance company by market value, is expected to report third-quarter losses, hurt by an estimated 200 million crowns loss on its investment activities, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company was expected to report a pretax loss of 63.5 million Danish crowns ($11.6 million) for the July-to-September quarter against a 418 million profit in the third quarter last year, according to the average of 11 estimates.

The company is due to report its third quarter earnings on Tuesday at around 1100 GMT.

SAAB

A preliminary agreement for China's Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co and Pang Da Automobile to buy Saab is likely to be extended, giving the companies time to persuade former Saab owner to back the deal, daily Dagens Industri wrote on Tuesday.

The memorandum of understanding between the partners runs out on Tuesday and last week, General Motors Co said it would stop supplying components and technology to Saab if the two Chinese companies became Saab's owners, effectively killing the deal.

"GM got answers to all its questions last Friday and has had the weekend and Monday to go through the material," the paper quoted a source at Saab saying. "It would be strange if they didn't agree to negotiate."

OUTOTEC

Minerals and metals technology company holds Capital Markets Day in London starting at 0930 GMT.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.477 Danish Crowns)