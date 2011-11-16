HELSINKI Nov 16 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish insulin producer could be looking at paying a three-digit million crowns sum if courts in the United States rule the group owes overtime salaries to about 2,000 sales staff in three states, daily Jyllands-Posten reported.

The case will so far be running in California, Georgia and New York, Jyllands-Posten said.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish oil and shipping group could face higher taxes on oil exploration activities in the Danish part of the North Sea according to Energy and Climate minister Martin Lidegaard, daily Politiken said.

The minister is planning to review the North Sea agreement following a spike in oil prices since the agreement was entered into in 2004, Politiken reported.

NOKIA

Nokia begins selling Lumia 800 Windows smartphone in Europe this week, the firm said.

