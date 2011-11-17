HELSINKI Nov 17 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TORM

The Danish shipping company, which issued a profit warning at the end of October, is expected on average to report a pretax loss of $53.1 million for the third quarter, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

The third-quarter pretax loss was seen roughly doubling a loss of $26.7 million in the corresponding period last year.

Torm is due to report its results at between 0730 GMT and 0800 GMT

TALVIVAARA

Finnish miner is holding a capital markets day in London.

CARGOTEC

The cargo handling equipment maker is also having a capital markets day, in Helsinki.

