(Adds SEB and Statoil, updates Golden Ocean)
HELSINKI Nov 18 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
WARTSILA
Finnish ship and power plant engine maker is in talks to buy
Britain's Hamworthy in a potential 370 million pound
($584 million) takeover, Wartsila said in a statement late on
Thursday.
ERICSSON
The 50:50 wireless chip venture ST-Ericsson will continue to
struggle to replace sales it has lost due to falling sales of
Nokia's Symbian smartphones, with expansion
to Windows platform offering help only in 2013, the chief
executive of STMicroelectronics said late on Thursday.
STATOIL
Norwegian oil and gas firm acquired a 30-percent stake in a
licence about 270 kilometres offshore Suriname from Tullow Oil
, Statoil said on Friday.
SEB
The Swedish bank said on Friday it had sold its Ukrainian
retail business to Eurobank Group. The company did not give any
financial details.
SEB said loan volumes at its Ukrainian business were less
than 2 billion Swedish crowns ($295 million).
SEB said it would continue to operate as a corporate bank in
Ukraine.
GOLDEN OCEAN
The Norwegian bulk shipper posted third-quarter operating
profit at $24.5 million euros, ahead of $21 million average
forecast in Reuters poll. It said it expects fourth quarter
earnings more or less in line with the third quarter.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)