HELSINKI Nov 18

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

WARTSILA

Finnish ship and power plant engine maker is in talks to buy Britain's Hamworthy in a potential 370 million pound ($584 million) takeover, Wartsila said in a statement late on Thursday.

ERICSSON

The 50:50 wireless chip venture ST-Ericsson will continue to struggle to replace sales it has lost due to falling sales of Nokia's Symbian smartphones, with expansion to Windows platform offering help only in 2013, the chief executive of STMicroelectronics said late on Thursday.

STATOIL

Norwegian oil and gas firm acquired a 30-percent stake in a licence about 270 kilometres offshore Suriname from Tullow Oil , Statoil said on Friday.

SEB

The Swedish bank said on Friday it had sold its Ukrainian retail business to Eurobank Group. The company did not give any financial details.

SEB said loan volumes at its Ukrainian business were less than 2 billion Swedish crowns ($295 million).

SEB said it would continue to operate as a corporate bank in Ukraine.

GOLDEN OCEAN

The Norwegian bulk shipper posted third-quarter operating profit at $24.5 million euros, ahead of $21 million average forecast in Reuters poll. It said it expects fourth quarter earnings more or less in line with the third quarter.

($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)

($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)