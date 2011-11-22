(Adds Pandora, SAS, Norwegian, Orion and Alfa Laval)
HELSINKI, Nov 22 - The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
ALFA LAVAL
The Swedish engineering group will hold a capital markets
day in Copenhagen. Presentations, which start at 0930 GMT,
include a business update by CEO Lars Renstrom and CFO Thomas
Thuresson.
The company also plans to give an update on the development
in different segments and provide further information on the
acquisition of Aalborg Industries earlier this year.
For more on the company, double click on
PANDORA
Danish jewellery maker Pandora is expected to report a 54
percent drop in third-quarter operating profits.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were estimated on
average to have fallen to 342 million Danish crowns ($61.9
million) in July-September from 743 million in the third quarter
last year, a Reuters poll showed. Results are
expected around 0700 GMT.
For more on the company, double click on
SAS , NORWEGIAN
British budget airline Flybe aims to begin
competing with Scandinavian carrier SAS and others on the
Copenhagen-Stockholm route in January with six daily departures,
Danish financial daily Borsen said.
"The route is among SAS' core routes, but also Norwegian
operates on this attractive route," Borsen said.
For more on the companies, double click on
ORION
Fire broke out at the Finnish drug maker's factory in Turku
early on Tuesday, halting its production for the time being, the
company said in a statement. It added nobody was hurt due to the
incident.
For more on the companies, double click on
FRONTLINE
The world's largest independent oil tanker group is expected
to report an operating loss of $19.3 million in July-September,
down from a profit of $48.3 million in the year-ago period,
according to a Reuters poll.
The Norwegian firm is due to release its quarterly figures
in the hours before the Oslo stock exchange opens at 0800 GMT.
For more on the company, double click on
ARCHER
The Norwegian well services company is set to release its
third-quarter earnings report before 0800 GMT on Tuesday.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items, is seen at $87
million, a Reuters poll showed.
Archer was formed this year through the merger of a former
Seadrill unit, Seawell, and Allis-Chalmers Energy.
For more on the company, double click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 5.5261 Danish crowns)