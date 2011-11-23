(Adds banks)

DNB, NORDEA BANK, DANSKE BANK

The three banks along with Norway's government, which are the primary shareholders of Norwegian export bank Eksportfinans, said they will wind down the company in an "orderly manner" after the government said last week it would take full responsibility for export-support lending.

Noting that Moody's had downgraded Eksportfinans's rating to Ba1 from Aa3, the four major owners said in a press release that the company's financial status, liquidity and capitalisation were adequate the manage the run-off portfolio.

DANSKE BANK, SWEDBANK

Swedish banking group Swedbank's chief executive, Michael Wolf, is seen as a candidate to succeed Peter Straarup as head of Denmark's Danske Bank after Sweden-based Cevian Capital took a more than 5 percent stake in Danske, Danish financial paper Borsen said.

"Wolf has three times had leading positions in companies where Cevian has been a major shareholder," Borsen said.

SAAB

GM, Saab's former owner and still a supplier of parts and technology, continues to say 'no' to a 100 million euro ($135 million) deal to sell Saab to Chinese auto firms Pang Da Automobile and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co, daily Dagens Industri wrote on Wednesday.

The two Chinese firms have put a new proposal to GM, the newspaper said, after GM rejected the initial deal two weeks ago.

However, GM's position has not changed.

"Saab and Youngman can do whatever they think is best for the company," the paper quoted GM spokesman James Cain saying.

"But if it is a 100-percent take-over of Saab, they are going to do it without the cars we deliver, the 9-4X, and without GM's technology."

ORION

Production of the drug maker's plant in Turku is stopped for the time being after the facilities suffered smoke damage in a fire outbreak, Orion said late on Tuesday.

It added it could not et estimate the costs nor the timing of restart.

