HELSINKI Nov 28 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

DNB, Frontline DNB, Norway's biggest bank, has an exposure of less than $50 million to troubled shipping firm Frontline and the amount is fully secured, Finansavisen reported after Frontline allowed the information to be made public.

Frontline warned last week it would need to restructure to survive tough times and though equity investors may lose out as a result, it aimed to fully repay its lenders, including DNB and Nordea.

For more on the companies, click on,

NOKIA, SIEMENS

Struggling Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN), the world's second-largest maker of mobile phone network equipment, cannot expect any more cash injections from its two parent companies, chief executive of the venture said in a letter to employees.

Parents Nokia and Siemens have provided capital "for the last time" and expect this investment will provide results, according to a copy of a letter sent from CEO Rajeev Suri to NSN's 74,000 employees, which was obtained by Reuters.

"Our profitability remains far too low, with huge net losses since the start of the company. We continue to burn cash and have consistently generated negative free cash flow," Suri said in the letter seen by Reuters.

For more on the companies, click on,

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)