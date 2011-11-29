HELSINKI Nov 29 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TORM

It is uncertain if the Torm Foundation, a fund with a 6.3 percent stake in Danish shipping company Torm, will take part in the company's planned $300 million rights issue, Danish financial daily Borsen said.

"We look positively on taking part in the capital raising, but it is clear that we must see how the whole thing is put together before we can take a final stance," foundation director Jens Bjergmose told the paper.

ATLAS COPCO

The Swedish compressor and machinery maker reiterated short-term outlook, saying the overall demand is weakening somewhat from a high level.

Atlas Copco holds a capital markets day in Antwerp, Belgium, where CEO Ronnie Leten and CFO Hans Ola Meyer will give an update on the strategy and development of the group.

STATOIL FUEL & RETAIL

The Norwegian chain of petrol stations said it targets cost savings of 450 million Norwegian crowns ($76.54 million) by 2015 and that the firm has an ambition to reduce working capital by 500 million.

Statoil Fuel & Retail holds a capital markets day on Tuesday. It said it targets a return on capital employed above 13 percent after tax in the medium term, which is to be achieved through organic growth of 50-60 new stations per year, of which 40-50 will be in Central and Eastern Europe.

ORION

Production of some drugs at Orion's plant in Turku may be halted for months, because last week's fire is feared to have damaged important raw materials, daily Turun Sanomat reported.

Supply chain boss Pekka Konsi told the paper Orion would have to destroy up to tens of tonnes of raw materials and wait for the new ones to be delivered, which might result in shortage of some drugs in coming weeks.

Orion's Turku plant produces for example pain killers, hormone tablets, creams and gels.

