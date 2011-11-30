HELSINKI Nov 30 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SEADRILL

The Oslo-listed offshore driller is expected to report a third-quarter operating profit of $458 million, up 6 percent from the year-ago period.

The report is expected before the start of trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange at 0800 GMT.

DANSKE BANK

The Swedish activist investor Cevian which recently bought a 5.02 percent stake in Denmark's biggest financial institution will point to chairman of the board Eivind Kolding to take over as chief executive, daily Borsen said. Current CEO Peter Straarup is due to retire in the near future.

VOLVO

Potential buyers of the Swedish truck maker's aerospace engine component business are expected to make indicative bids within the coming weeks, business daily Dagens Industri said on Wednesday, referring to sources.

The paper said an initial round of bids was expected within a week.

Volvo said last week it was in talks to sell its aero space engine component business Volvo Aero, to further streamline Volvo Group, but added it would only sell it if the price was "reasonable".

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)