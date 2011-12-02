HELSINKI Dec 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SEB

Rating agency S&P has raised its long term rating on the bank to 'A+' from 'A', SEB said.

"Standard and Poor's highlights the bank's position as the Nordic market leader in capital markets and investment banking and its strong position in other diverse business areas such as cards, wealth management, life insurance, and retail mortgage lending," the bank said in a statement.

