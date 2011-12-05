BRIEF-Mobilatervinning i Sverige revenue in May at SEK 0.72 million
* MAY REVENUE AT SEK 0.72 MILLION VERSUS SEK 0.09 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HELSINKI Dec 5 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
TELENOR, MECOM
Norwegian media group A-pressen has agreed to buy Edda Media, the Norwegian business of loss-making European publishing group Mecom, for around 1.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($294.26 million), daily DN reported on Monday.
Mecom has been looking to sell Edda, its fastest-growing and profitable division, to cut its 302 million euro ($405.60 million) debt pile, which is higher than its $325 million market capitalisation.
A-pressen is owned by Norwegian telecom operator Telenor and Norwegian unions.
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 27