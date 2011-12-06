STOCKHOLM Dec 6 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

VOLVO, BP

BP has started a process to replace Carl-Henric Svanberg as its chairman, daily Dagens Industri wrote, citing sources. Svanberg is widely expected to become chairman of Volvo, the world's second-biggest truck maker.

A source told Reuters last week that Svanberg would stay at BP even if he also took up the post as chairman at Volvo.