HELSINKI Dec 9 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

REC

Between 4 percent and 9.5 percent of existing Renewable Energy Corporation shares are being sold through a bookbuilding process on Friday morning.

Closing of the transaction will be no later than 0700 GMT.

Daily DN speculates that utility Hafslund may be trying to exiting the company through the sale.

NORDEA, SEB, SWEDBANK, HANDELSBANKEN, POHJOLA BANK

Sweden's and Finland's financial watchdogs said late on Thursday that results of the latest stress tests by the European Banking Authority (EBA) showed the countries' banks did not need to raise new capital to meet new rules on buffers against future crises.

"What is new is that the calculation for Swedish banks is no longer based on the transition rules from Basel I, which means that the need for extra capital for Handelsbanken and Swedbank disappears," Sweden's FSA said in a statement.

Pohjola Bank said EBA's estimate showed OP-Pohjola group's capacity to cope with crises is high. Pohjola Bank is part of OP-Pohjola Group.

H&M

Apparel sales in the Swedish budget fashion retailer's home market, its third-biggest by sales, fell 7.3 percent, a survey from HUI/Stil indicated.

