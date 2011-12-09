(Adds Getinge)

HELSINKI Dec 9 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

GETINGE

UBS has lowered its rating on the Swedish medical technology firm to "neutral" from "buy ".

FORTUM

The Finnish utility considers investing around 200 million euros ($266 million) in two or three new power plants in the coming years in India, Finnish business magazine Talouselama reported.

"The first phase aim is to offer electricity and steam to companies operating in industrial parks and to sell electricity in wholesale market," Fortum's Asia operations head Maria Paatero-Kaarnakari was quoted as saying.

Fortum said last month it would set up an office in India to find new growth.

REC, HAFSLUND

Norwegian utility Hafslund sold 69.89 million shares in Renewable Energy Corporation or around 7.01 percent of the outstanding shares as part of its strategy shift.

The shares were sold for 3.40 Norwegian crowns a share, below Thursday's close of 3.65 crowns.

Hafslund will book a loss of around 129 million crowns ($22.3 million) in the fourth quarter from the sale.

"The Hafslund Group's recent development has gone towards development of renewable energy within power production and heat as well as infrastructure for energy, while the group grows in power sales. The sale is a natural step to cultivate this strategy," it said.

NORDEA, SEB, SWEDBANK, HANDELSBANKEN, POHJOLA BANK

Sweden's and Finland's financial watchdogs said late on Thursday that results of the latest stress tests by the European Banking Authority (EBA) showed the countries' banks did not need to raise new capital to meet new rules on buffers against future crises.

"What is new is that the calculation for Swedish banks is no longer based on the transition rules from Basel I, which means that the need for extra capital for Handelsbanken and Swedbank disappears," Sweden's FSA said in a statement.

Pohjola Bank said EBA's estimate showed OP-Pohjola group's capacity to cope with crises is high. Pohjola Bank is part of OP-Pohjola Group.

H&M

Apparel sales in the Swedish budget fashion retailer's home market, its third-biggest by sales, fell 7.3 percent, a survey from HUI/Stil indicated.

