ERICSSON, NOKIA

Ericsson, the world's top telecom network gear maker and a rival to Nokia Siemens Networks joint venture, reported a lower-than-expected core profit and said it expected weak margins and cautiousness from its operator clients to continue in the short term.

NOKIA

Apple Inc, rival to the Finnish mobile phone maker, late on Tuesday reported quarterly results that blew past market expectations.

Apple sold some 37 million iPhones while Nokia --due to report its quarterly earnings on Thursday-- is seen to have shipped 18.6 million smartphones in October-December, according to Reuters poll of analysts.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Maersk Line, the container shipping arm of the Danish oil and shipping group, has in just one year increased its market share by nearly 2 percentage points after years of losing market share, daily Jyllands-Posten said.

DANSKE BANK, SYDBANK, JYSKE BANK , NORDEA

Tuesday's fourth quarter result from Nordic banking group Nordea which showed a steep increase in writedowns is a warning that Danish banks will see their writedowns increase this year compared with 2011, daily Jyllands-Posten said.

Last year already saw a high level of writedowns for the Danish banks, Jyllands-Posten said.

NORWEGIAN AIR

Low-budget airline Norwegian Air is ordering 372 planes from Boeing and Airbus, of which 222 are on firm order worth 127 billion Norwegian crowns ($21.54 billion).

