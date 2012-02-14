(Adds Storebrand)
OSLO/HELSINKI Feb 14 The following stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Tuesday:
STOREBRAND
The Norwegian insurance firm said it would not propose a
dividend this year in order to strengthen its equity position
and reduce debt after it posted fourth-quarter earnings below
expectations due to turbulent financial markets.
SWEDBANK
The Swedish bank said it aimed to slash costs by 1 billion
crowns ($150.20 million) as it posted fourth-quarter operating
earnings of 1.75 billion crowns, in line with the mean forecast
in a Reuters poll of analysts and sharply down from a year ago0.
SSAB
The Swedish specialty steel maker postponed the restart of
one of its three blast furnaces in Sweden due to weak market
conditions, it said on Monday.
The company owns three blast furnaces in Sweden: two in
Oxelsoeund and one in Lulea. One of the two blast furnaces in
Oxelsoeund was shut temporarily last summer to carry out
relining works.
TDC
Private equity investors in the Danish telecom group TDC
offered a 15.5 percent stake on Monday in a bookbuilding run by
Morgan Stanley that could be worth close to $1 billion and would
see the sellers relinquish control.
At Monday's closing price of 45.20 crowns per share, the
sale of about 128 million TDC shares would be worth about 5.79
billion Danish crowns ($1 bln), although such a large deal would
usually be done at a discount.
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
A large part of the more than 22,000 staff at the Danish
wind turbine manufacturer have lost faith that the management
can run the company with success, business daily Borsen said.
Last week, the company announced that its chief financial
officer had resigned after briefing the board about the
conditions that led to recent profit warnings.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
New figures show that container shipping companies are
taking tonnage out of the market at a fast pace, business daily
Borsen said. About 5 percent of the world's total container
fleet is currently estimated to have been taken out of the
market, it said.
