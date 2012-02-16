HELSINKI Feb 16 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

SCHIBSTED

The Norwegian media group said it sees high-margin growth ahead in online classified advertising as it posted fourth-quarter core earnings that beat expectations despite a weak outlook for its flagship print-newspaper business.

It proposed a dividend of 3.50 crowns per share for 2011, up from 3.00 crowns last year but short of analysts' median forecast for a 3.75-crown dividend.

For more on the company, double click

NORSK HYDRO

The Norwegian aluminium maker said restructuring paid off with final quarter core profit above forecast while lower prices and a weakening market did not dent its business as much as feared.

For more on the company, double click

FLSMIDTH

Danish engineering company FLSmidth raised its offer to acquire Australian mining equipment firm Ludowici to A$10 per share on Thursday, exceeding a rival A$7.92 bid from British Weir Group Plc.

FLSmidth said its new offer, up from its initial bid on Jan. 23 of A$7.20 per share, corresponded to an enterprise value of about A$358 million on cash and debt free basis.

For more on the company, double click

DANSKE BANK

The new Chief Executive of Denmark's biggest bank, Eivind Kolding, will review the lending policy of the bank as one of his first tasks, and is prepared to cut more than the 2,000 jobs already warned, daily Jyllands-Posten said. The bank has lost too much money on bad loans, Kolding said, according to Jyllands-Posten. The new Chief Executive took over the position on Wednesday.

For more on the company, double click

TORM

The Danish shipping company said on Wednesday it could not reach a deal with its lenders by a midnight deadline, althoughi t expected banks to extend a deferral of repayments on $1.8 billion in debt soon.

For more on the company, double click

TELENOR

Norway's Telenor said on Wednesday it has bought 234 million shares in telecom firm Vimpelcom, wrestling back partian control from Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group. The move boosts its voting share to 36.36 percent from 25 percent, giving it more say over strategy.

For more on the company, double click

TALVIVAARA

The Finnish mining company is set to announce its quarterly results around 0700 GMT. Talvivaara said in January that it met its production target for 2011, and output of nickel and zinc since mid-October were at levels that would help it achieve its 2012 target.

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)