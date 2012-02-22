HELSINKI Feb 22 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SYDBANK

The Danish bank is seen swinging to pretax profits for the fourth quarter from year-earlier losses, aided by a drop in loan writedowns, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

Pretax profit was seen at 287 million Danish crowns ($51 million) in the October-December quarter against a loss of 23 million crowns in the same quarter a year earlier, according to the average of analysts' estimates.

Sydbank is due to report its results at 0730 GMT.