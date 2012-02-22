BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
HELSINKI Feb 22 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
SWEDISH MATCH
Cigar and snuff maker Swedish Match posted a larger fall in fourth-quarter operating profit than expected but said it expected further growth in its key markets during 2012.
Operating profit, including businesses transferred to STG last year, fell to 1.02 billion Swedish crowns ($153.6 million) from a year-earlier 1.42 billion and against a mean forecast for 1.03 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
