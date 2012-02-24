COPENHAGEN Feb 24 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

FLSMIDTH

The Danish engineering group said late on Thursday that it raised its bid for Australia's Ludowici to A$11 per share, after British pump and valve maker Weir Group raised its offer to A$10 per share.

The proposal, now being considered by Ludowici, corresponded to an enterprise value of about A$388 million on cash and debt free basis as well as a 214 percent premium over the share price on Jan. 18 of A$3.50.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)