HELSINKI Mar 1 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

Outokumpu

Shareholders are set to approve a 2.7 billion euro ($3.61 billion) buy of ThyssenKrupp's stainless steel business on Thursday. The shareholders' meeting is due to begin at 1000 GMT in Helsinki.

Prosafe

Offshore accommodation rig provider Prosafe, based in Cyprus and listed in Oslo, reports fourth-quarter results on Thursday, with analysts expecting a sharp rise in operating profit to $57.3 million from $18.4 million a year ago.

($1 = 0.7476 euros)