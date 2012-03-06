HELSINKI, March 6 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
TOPDANMARK
Danish insurance company Topdanmark is expected to report a
37 percent drop in fourth-quarter pretax profits, to 384 million
Danish crowns ($68.35 million), according to the average of
estimates in a Reuters survey.
Topdanmark is scheduled to post its results around 1100 GMT.
VESTAS
Germany's Siemens has had a better start to 2012
in the wind turbine business than Denmark's Vestas, winnning 28
percent of total turbine orders announced so far this year
against 16 percent for Vestas, financial daily Borsen said.
Siemens has got orders for turbines with total capacity of
687 megawatts while Vestas has got orders for turbines of 387 MW
out of a total of 2,470 MW announced so far, the paper reported.
VOLVO, SCANIA
Germany's Daimler, the world biggest truck maker
and a rival of Sweden's Volvo and Scania, will recall more than
103,000 trucks in North America due to potentially faulty fuel
lines, the United States National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration said late on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 5.6178 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)