HELSINKI, March 7 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
OUTOTEC
Finland's state investment agency Solidium bought a 5.1
percent stake in mining technology company Outotec for an
average 39.10 euro s per share and said it may increase its
stake.
Outotec shares closed at 42.51 euros on Tuesday.
RAUTARUUKKI
The Finnish steelmaker's Chief Executive Sakari Tamminen
said on Tuesday that European steel prices have started to
recover in the first quarter and are expected to continue rising
in the second.
