HELSINKI, March 8 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
OUTOKUMPU
The Finnish steel group announced on Wednesday a rights
issue of 1.3 bln new shares, as part of its plan to buy
ThyssenKrupp's stainless steel unit Inoxum.
The issue totals 1 bln euros ($1.3 bln), or 0.79 euros per
share. The subscribing period for current shareholders is
between March 15 and April 4.
For more on the company, click on
SKF
The CEO of the world's top bearing maker sees positive signs
in the global economy.
"North America continues to be strong. The economy is
creating quite a few new jobs and we still see increased demand
there," daily Dagens Industri quoted CEO Tom Johnstone saying.
Johnstone said he saw no signs of a new crisis in Europe and
that Asia was returning to strong growth. China's railway
market, which has developed weakly in recently, will turn up
before summer and demand for wind power will pick up later in
the year, he said.
For more on the company, double click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
(Helsinki Newsroom)