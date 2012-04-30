(Adds Orkla, Telenor)

HELSINKI, April 30 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NOKIA

Cellphone maker Nokia is in advanced talks to sell its UK subsidiary Vertu to private equity group Permira, the Financial Times reported in a piece published on its website on Sunday.

Nokia, which last week had its credit rating cut to "junk" status by ratings agency Standard & Poor's, will raise about 200 million euros ($265.19 million) from a potential sale, the FT said.

ORKLA

Norwegian conglomerate Orkla has appointed Aage Korsvold as the firm's acting president and chief executive, the company said on Monday.

Korsvold replaces Bjoern Wiggen with effect on Monday, and the firm is to announce preliminary accounting figures originally planned to be made public on May 3.

TELENOR

Norway's Telenor has written down the remaining fixed and intangible assets in India amounting to 3.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($680.9 million) the firm said on Monday. ($1 = 5.7278 Norwegian crowns)

