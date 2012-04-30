(Adds Orkla, Telenor)
HELSINKI, April 30 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
NOKIA
Cellphone maker Nokia is in advanced talks to sell its UK
subsidiary Vertu to private equity group Permira, the
Financial Times reported in a piece published on its website on
Sunday.
Nokia, which last week had its credit rating cut to "junk"
status by ratings agency Standard & Poor's, will raise about 200
million euros ($265.19 million) from a potential sale, the FT
said.
ORKLA
Norwegian conglomerate Orkla has appointed Aage
Korsvold as the firm's acting president and chief executive, the
company said on Monday.
Korsvold replaces Bjoern Wiggen with effect on Monday, and
the firm is to announce preliminary accounting figures
originally planned to be made public on May 3.
TELENOR
Norway's Telenor has written down the remaining fixed and
intangible assets in India amounting to 3.9 billion Norwegian
crowns ($680.9 million) the firm said on Monday. ($1 = 5.7278
Norwegian crowns)
($1 = 0.7542 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)