HELSINKI May 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

LUNDBECK

The Danish drugmaker is expected to post a 29 drop in first-quarter operating profit, hit by weaker sales of its Lexapro antidepressant drug, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The first-quarter results are due at around 0600 GMT.

First-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were seen falling to 925 million Danish crowns ($164.5 million) in January-March from 1.31 billion in the same period last year, according to the average of 11 analysts' estimates.