HELSINKI May 7 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SANOMA

Aatos Erkko, main owner of Sanoma, died on May 5 after a long term illness, said the Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat on Monday. At his death, Erkko controlled over 23 percent of Sanoma shares.

SECURITAS

The security services group is due to post first-quarter earnings at around 1100 GMT. Pre-tax profit at the Swedish company is seen having risen 7.8 percent from a year ago to 569 million crowns ($83.6 million), according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

SAS

The Scandinavian airline, which last week posted a deeper than expected first-quarter loss, is due to present April passenger traffic data at about 0900 GMT.

JYSKE BANK

Denmark's Jyske Bank reports first-quarter results.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)