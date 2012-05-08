(Updates earnings, adds Swedish Match)

HELSINKI May 8 The following stocks may be affected by news and events on Tuesday:

SWEDISH MATCH

Credit Suisse raised its price target on the Swedish tobacco products group to 235 Swedish crowns, from 218, on a neutral rating.

FRED. OLSEN ENERGY

The Norwegian offshore rig company posted first-quarter results short of expectations on Tuesday as it booked a bigger-than-expected net financial expense.

Its net profit was broadly unchanged at 369 million Norwegian crowns ($63.6 million) but came short of analysts' expectation for 431 million crowns.

PGS

The seismic surveyor lifted its full-year earnings guidance on Tuesday after its first-quarter results beat expectations and the firm already booked up most of its capacity for 2012.

Norway's PGS said first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $145.7 million from $72.9 million and came ahead of forecasts for $138 million.

SAMPO

The Finnish insurer reported pretax profit of 363 million euros on Tuesday, slightly lower than the market's average forecast of 379 million in a Reuters poll.

The combined ratio, a key measure of profitability, was 92.4 percent, in line with the market's forecast of 92.6 percent.

ERICSSON, NOKIA SIEMENS

T-Mobile USA, the No. 4 U.S. mobile service provider, said it plans to use network equipment from Sweden's Ericsson and Nokia Siemens Networks for a $4 billion network upgrade.

Nokia Siemens is a venture of Finland's Nokia and Germany's Siemens.

TELIASONERA

The telecoms firm has raised its ownership of Lithuania's Teo LT to just over 76 percent and launched a voluntary takeover bid for the remaining shares in the company, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

It will pay 38.9 million euros in cash to buy the shares from East Capital and offer 118 million euros for remaining shares.

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery maker's first-quarter profits fell but beat expectations. It also kept its 2012 outlook, forecasting revenue this year to be above 6 billion Danish crowns ($1 billion).

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil firm repeated its production forecast for 2012 on Tuesday as it reported first quarter results well above expectations.

Adjusted operating profit rose to 59.2 billion crowns ($10.21 billion) compared with 47.2 billion crowns a year ago and above expectations for 53.4 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms operator reported first quarter core earnings slightly behind expectations on Tuesday and cut its full-year revenue target even as it improved its margin outlook.

State-controlled Telenor said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 7.62 billion crowns ($1.31 billion) from 7.40 billion crowns, trailing forecasts for 7.79 billion crowns.

($1 = 0.7663 euros) ($1 = 5.6991 Danish crowns) ($1 = 5.7996 Norwegian krones)