(Adds Aker Solutions, TDC, NKT, Lundin Petroleum, Stockmann and Marimekko results, Marine Harvest, Hexagon)

HELSINKI May 9 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer kept its 2012 outlook unchanged on Wednesday, after quarterly operating profit fell more than forecast, partly hurt by destocking and increased beer taxes in its crucial Russian market.

Operating profit fell to 574 million Danish crowns ($100.32 mln) from 1.00 billion year-on-year, compared to an average forecast of 823 million crowns.

For the full story, click on

For more on the company, click on

NOKIAN RENKAAT

The Finnish winter tyre reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profits on Wednesday, citing sales growth in Russia.

Its operating profit rose 45 percent to 105 million euros ($136.5 mln).

For the full story, click on

For more on the company, click on

TDC

The Danish telecom operator reported a drop in quarterly core underlying earnings on Wednesday, hit by fierce domestic competition and stood by its guidance for the full year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 2.59 billion Danish crowns ($452.64 million) from 2.71 billion crowns last year, in line with analysts' average estimate of 2.60 billion in a Reuters poll.

For the full story, click on

For more on the company, click on

NKT

The Danish industrial group reported a smaller-than-forecast rise in operating profits for the first quarter on Wednesday, hit by lower revenues, but kept guidance for 2012 unchanged.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 103 million Danish crowns ($18.00 million) in January-March from 69 million in the first quarter last year, lagging an average forecast of 117 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For the full story, click on

For more on the company, click on

MARINE HARVEST

Marine Harvest, the world's biggest Atlantic salmon producer, expects the global salmon glut to deteriorate quickly in 2012 as supplies will soar once again after last year's volume jump already depressed prices.

For more on the company, click on

AKER SOLUTIONS

Aker Solutions, Norway's flagship oil services company, reported first-quarter earnings above forecasts on Wednesday and said there was continued strong demand in most markets.

For the full story, click on

For more on the company, click on

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The Swedish oil company stood by its production guidance for 2012 after posting a bigger quarterly profit rise than expected on Wednesday, but said maintenance work and storm damage would dent output in the second quarter.

For the full story, click on

For more on the company, click on

HEXAGON

The measurement technology and software group is due to unveil first-quarter results between 1030 an 1100 on Wednesday. Operating earnings at the company are seen rising to 109 million euros ($141.6 million), according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

For the full earnings poll, click on

For more on the company, click

MARIMEKKO

The Finnish clothing and textiles group reiterated its expectations of at least doubling its operating profit in 2012, when reporting it swung to a first-quarter loss.

The expansion has been costly, and it reported a January-March operating loss of 935,000 euros ($1.2 million) from a profit of 360,000 euros in the 2011 period.

For the full story, click on

For more on the company, click

STOCKMANN

The Finnish department store and retail chain owner reported its quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

The group said its preliminary revenue in April increased by 5.7 percent and was 206.6 million euros ($268.5 million).

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.6991 Danish crowns) ($1 = 0.7695 euros) ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)