HELSINKI May 15

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish budget fashion retailer is expected to have flat sales in April, a Reuters poll showed, with forecasts ranging from a fall of 4 percent to a gain of 5 percent.

Like-for-like sales in the month were seen having decreased 10 percent with forecasts ranging from a decline of 5 percent to a fall of 13 percent.

The figures are due at 0800 CET.