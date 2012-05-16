HELSINKI May 16 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish shipping and oil group is expected to report a 57 percent drop in first-quarter net earnings, hit by losses in its container shipping business, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net profits at the conglomerate were estimated on average to have fallen to 2.73 billion Danish crowns ($475.4 million) in January-March from 6.35 billion in the first quarter last year, the poll showed.

The company is due to report its result on Wednesday at 0600 GMT.

ASSA ABLOY, SKANSKA

The Architecture Billings Index (ABI), a gauge of U.S. construction activity, fell 2 points to 48.4 in April, indicating lower demand for design services which predict construction activity nine to 12 months ahead.

The ABI, an important leading indicator for a sector where companies such as lock maker Assa Abloy and Skanska are active, had topped 50 for five straight months prior to April.

VOLVO

The world's second biggest truck maker is due to release April truck deliveries data at 0630 GMT.

ELECTROLUX

U.S. deliveries of the six top categories of home appliances, AHAM 6, fell 1.7 percent year-on-year in April, statistics from the Association of Home Appliances Manufacturers (AHAMI) showed.

So far this year, shipments in the category have fallen 8.0 percent.

