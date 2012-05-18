BRIEF-HCA announces proposed public offering of senior secured notes
* HCA announces proposed public offering of senior secured notes
HELSINKI May 18 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
HENNES & MAURITZ
The Swedish fashion chain's rival Gap Inc posted unchanged profit for the quarter ended April 28. The third biggest clothes retailer in the world after Zara owner Inditex and H&M, had preannounced that sales rose 6 percent to $3.49 billion, while comparable store sales were up 4 percent.
* Dime Community Bancshares files preliminary prospectus supplement related to potential offering of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debentures - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2rPmwzb) Further company coverage: