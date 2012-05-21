HELSINKI May 21 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

DNO

DNO beat expectation with first quarter earnings and said the upgrade of its prize field in Iraqi Kurdistan was on track.

First-quarter net profit rose to 307 million Norwegian crowns ($51.2 million) from a 115 million crown loss a year earlier and came ahead of expectations for 233 million crowns in a poll of analysts.