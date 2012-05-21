UPDATE 10-Oil dives 5 pct on surprise build in U.S. crude, gasoline stocks
* Row with Qatar could weaken OPEC output cut pledges (Adds date to first bullet point)
HELSINKI May 21 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
VOLVO
The world number two truck maker is considering introducing its low-priced Eicher truck in China to capture new growth opportunities, Dagens Industri reported, quoting Volvo's communications director.
VE Commercial Vehicles, the joint venture between India's Eicher Motors and Sweden's Volvo, sells Eicher branded trucks and buses.
DUBAI, June 7 Qatari armed forces that had been stationed in Saudi Arabia as part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen returned home on Wednesday, state television reported on its Twitter account.