VOLVO

The world number two truck maker is considering introducing its low-priced Eicher truck in China to capture new growth opportunities, Dagens Industri reported, quoting Volvo's communications director.

VE Commercial Vehicles, the joint venture between India's Eicher Motors and Sweden's Volvo, sells Eicher branded trucks and buses.