Danish insurance company Topdanmark is expected to report a 6.4 percent drop in first-quarter pretax earnings, to 529 million Danish crowns ($90.89 million), according to the average estimate in a Reuters survey of analysts. The report is expected around 1000 GMT.

Finnish airline Finnair agreed to operate some of its European routes jointly with low-cost British carrier Flybe to save costs, the company announced.

The companies, which already operate Flybe Nordic together, agreed that Finnair will transfer twelve 100-seat Embraer aircraft along with cabin crew for Flybe to start operating them on Finnair's routes from October.

