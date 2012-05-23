(Adds Statoil)
HELSINKI May 23 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
STATOIL
The Norwegian oil and gas firm has awarded contracts for
three new light well intervention vessels to Island Offshore
Management and Eide Marine Services. The total value of the
contracts is 9.4 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.6 billion).
For more on the company, click on
NORSK HYDRO
The Norwegian aluminium producer plans to close its plant in
Kurri Kurri, Australia, as continued weak economic conditions,
low metal prices and strong Australian dollar has rendered the
plant unprofitable.
Hydro curtailed a third of the plant's output in January.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 5.9333 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)