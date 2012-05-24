(Adds Maersk)

HELSINKI May 24 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

MAERSK

The port arm of the Danish oil and shipping group has proposed a strategic partnership with the Port of Virginia in the east coast U.S. state.

NORDEA HANDELSBANKEN SEB SWEDBANK

There is room for clients to negotiate better rates on their mortgage loans after Swedish banks' mortgage loan margins have widened in recent years, the country's financial watchdog said in a report commissioned by the government on how banks adapt to tougher capital requirements, with focus on lending margins.

Calculations show that the banks' net margins on mortgage loans, after borrowing and other costs, amount to 0.4 percentage units, corresponding to a return on equity of 22 percent, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority said.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)