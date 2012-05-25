HELSINKI May 25 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
VESTAS
Danish asset management company Maj Invest is accusing the
Danish wind turbine manufacturer for publishing unclear and
misleading financial accounts and has sold its entire holding of
Vestas shares on behalf of its clients, business daily Borsen
said. The holding represents 1.7 percent of Vestas' share
capital, Borsen said.
NORDEA, HANDELSBANKEN, DNB
Ratings agency Moody's has downgraded the two Swedish banks
by one notch while leaving the lower ratings of their peers
Swedbank and SEB unchanged in a sweeping
review of the ratings of European financial firms.
The ratings outlook for all the Swedish banks was stable, it
added. It also downgraded the rating of Norwegian bank DNB as
part of the review.
VOLVO
The world's biggest truck maker lost market share in Europe,
its biggest truck market, in the first quarter, representing the
first significant setback for new Chief Executive Olof Persson,
business daily Dagens Industri reported.
TALVIVAARA
Finnish mining company Talvivaara may
halt plans to expand its nickel mine if Finland levies new taxes
on mining as punishment for environmental problems, Talvivaara
chief executive told weekly newspaper Tekniikka&Talous.
ERICSSON
The world number one mobile network equipment maker's
subsidiary in Panama will pay a $1.75 million penalty to the
U.S. Department of Commerce for violating U.S. export
restrictions on Cuba, a settlement agreement obtained by Reuters
showed.
The agreement, which was approved on Thursday but has not yet
been made publicly available, showed that the firm's Panama
branch operated a "scheme" under which it sent broken equipment
from Cuba to the U.S. for repair after masking its origin.
