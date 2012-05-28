(Adds Volvo)

HELSINKI May 28 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

VOLVO

The truck maker's efforts to sell its aerospace components business, Volvo Aero, is taking time and could run the risk of being derailed by weaker market sentiment due to the eurozone debt crisis, business daily Dagens Industri reported over the weekend without disclosing its sources.

UPM-KYMMENE

The Finnish forestry group has sold premises of its closed Albbruck paper mill in Germany for undisclosed sum to Karl Unternehmensgruppe, that will seek new businesses for the site, UPM said late on Friday.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)