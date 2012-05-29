(Adds Vestas, Ericsson and Sandvik)
HELSINKI May 29 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
NOKIA
Eyes on Nokia after rival Samsung Electronics Co
launches its latest Galaxy S smartphone in Europe on Tuesday,
with the third generation model expected to be even more
successful than its predecessor.
Separately, its other Asian competitor, Huawei Technologies
Co Ltd, denied that it benefited from illegal Chinese
government subsidies.
The Financial Times earlier quoted unidentified EU officials
and executives as saying that the commission had been gathering
evidence in an anti-dumping case against Huawei and ZTE Corp
.
For more on the company, click on
ERICSSON
The telecoms firm is opposed to a planned probe by the EU
commission into claims that Chinese wireless network vendors
Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. may be selling products in
Europe below cost, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Monday.
It quoted Ulf Pehrsson, who heads government and industry
relations at Ericsson, as saying that any plans by the
commission to bring an anti-dumping case against the firms that
could potentially lead to punitive import tariffs being imposed
against them was the wrong way to proceed.
For more on the company, click on
VESTAS
The Danish wind turbine manufacturer is close to a
settlement with dissatisfied shareholders who joined a U.S.
class action lawsuit against the company, alleging they had been
misled, financial daily Borsen said.
The case stems from Vestas' change of accounting methods in
October 2010, which led to a restatement of 2010 figures and a
10 percent drop in the share price, the newspaper said.
The settlement negotiations have been expanded to include
some European investors, Borsen said.
For more on the company, click on
SANDVIK
The Swedish engineering firm said on Tuesday it has
appointed Emil Nilsson, currently head of Ericsson's Central
European customer unit, as executive vice president and chief
financial officer.
For more on the company, click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)