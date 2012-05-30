UPDATE 1-Nigeria plans to raise $1.2 bln for refineries - oil minister
ABUJA, June 8 Nigeria plans to raise $1.2 billion to upgrade its oil refineries, aiming to end a reliance on oil product imports by 2019, the oil minister said on Thursday.
HELSINKI May 30 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
NESTE OIL
The Finnish refiner said it has launched a patent infringement action in the United States against Dynamic Fuels, Syntroleum Corporation and Tyson Foods. It said the companies have infringed its U.S. renewable diesel technology patent.
ABUJA, June 8 Nigeria plans to raise $1.2 billion to upgrade its oil refineries, aiming to end a reliance on oil product imports by 2019, the oil minister said on Thursday.
DOHA, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera is combatting a large-scale cyber attack on its media platform, but all its entities remain operational, a company source said on Thursday.