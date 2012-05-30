UPDATE 1-Nigeria plans to raise $1.2 bln for refineries - oil minister
ABUJA, June 8 Nigeria plans to raise $1.2 billion to upgrade its oil refineries, aiming to end a reliance on oil product imports by 2019, the oil minister said on Thursday.
HELSINKI May 30 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
SKANSKA
The Swedish construction group said it has won a 565 million Swedish crown ($78.7 million) contract to design and construct the Moorgate Exchange project in the City of London for Telex SARL. The order will be included in bookings for the second quarter.
DOHA, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera is combatting a large-scale cyber attack on its media platform, but all its entities remain operational, a company source said on Thursday.