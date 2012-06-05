HELSINKI, June 5 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

VOLVO

North American net order intake of heavy-duty trucks or Class 8 trucks will approach 18,000 units in May - still a soft number but higher than in April, preliminary data from ACT Research showed. The final numbers will be released in mid-June.

"As has been the case the past two months, the issue appears to center on credit-buying truckers' confidence in the economy relative to the risk of taking out a sizeable loan," said Kenny Vieth, president and senior analyst, ACT Research.

ACT's Vieth said there were indications that the decline in orders seen in recent months was temporary, though he noted the market was approaching the typically weakest orders months - July and August.

