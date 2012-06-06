HELSINKI, June 6 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
TGS, PGS
Seismic explorers TGS and PGS launched an expansion of a 3D
multi-client survey covering 2,000 square kilometres in the
Faroe Shetland Basin, spanning the UK Faroe median line, the
firms said.
The Industry funded survey will play a role in the
development of the Cambo and Tornado fields and data will be
available in the second quarter of 2013.
For more on the companies, click on, or
FINNAIR
A Finnair spokeswoman said the airline has so far cancelled
one returning flight on Tuesday, one on Wednesday and might have
to cancel some more due to a technical services staff strike.
Labour union Pro started a week-long on Tuesday as a protest
against the plan to cut 280 jobs and to outsource engine
services to Switzerland's SR Technics.
For more on the company, click on
NOKIA
Nokia unveiled three new basic cellphones, part of Asha
phone series, aimed at emerging markets.
For more on the company, click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)