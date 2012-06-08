(Adds Kone, SEB)

HELSINKI, June 8 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

KONE

The Finnish lift and escalator maker repeated its full-year 2012 guidance and said it expected operating profit to be 750-800 million euros ($942 million-$1.0 billion) and sales to grow 10-15 percent versus 2011.

Kone holds capital markets day in Helsinki.

For more on the company, click on

SEB

The Swedish bank said it had completed the sale of its Ukrainian retail business, a deal first announced in November last year.

For more on the company, click on

NOVO NORDISK

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has prolonged a review of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's ultra-long-acting diabetes treatment degludec by three months to consider further data, the company said.

The extension pertains to new drug applications for degludec and degludec in combination with insulin aspart, which were submitted in September 2011, Novo Nordisk said in a statement.

Novo Nordisk said the FDA had asked for further data analyses during the review process. With the extension, a decision is now expected on Oct. 29, 2012, it said.

For more on the company, click on

SAS

The Scandinavian airline is due to release May passenger traffic figures at around 0900 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7960 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)