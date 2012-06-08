(Adds Kone, SEB)
HELSINKI, June 8 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
KONE
The Finnish lift and escalator maker repeated its full-year
2012 guidance and said it expected operating profit to be
750-800 million euros ($942 million-$1.0 billion) and sales to
grow 10-15 percent versus 2011.
Kone holds capital markets day in Helsinki.
SEB
The Swedish bank said it had completed the sale of its
Ukrainian retail business, a deal first announced in November
last year.
NOVO NORDISK
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has prolonged a
review of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's ultra-long-acting
diabetes treatment degludec by three months to consider further
data, the company said.
The extension pertains to new drug applications for degludec
and degludec in combination with insulin aspart, which were
submitted in September 2011, Novo Nordisk said in a statement.
Novo Nordisk said the FDA had asked for further data
analyses during the review process. With the extension, a
decision is now expected on Oct. 29, 2012, it said.
SAS
The Scandinavian airline is due to release May passenger
traffic figures at around 0900 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7960 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)